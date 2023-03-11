GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A 32-year-old from Green Bay received his sentence on Friday for distributing methamphetamine, even shipping it through the mail from California.

A release from the Wisconsin Department of Justice (DOJ) states that Michael R. Chapman was sentenced to 10 years in prison for conspiring to distribute over 13 kilograms of meth.

According to court documents, between June and September 2022, Chapman traveled to California for the purpose of getting methamphetamine.

Authorities say Chapman would then use the U.S. Postal system to mail the packages to his ‘co-conspirators’ in Green Bay. The meth would then be allegedly sold by Chapman when he would get back to Wisconsin.

Following Chapman’s prison term, 10 years of supervised release was also ordered by the judge.

Senior U.S. District Judge William C. Griesbach was the sentencing judge. The case was investigated by the U.S. Postal Inspection Service and the Brown County Drug Task Force.

No additional information was provided.