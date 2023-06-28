(WFRV) – A man from the Virginia area who moved to Wisconsin after meeting a teenager online was handed down a 20-year prison sentence after pleading guilty to child sex crime-related charges.

According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Eastern District of Wisconsin, Stanley Seifert was sentenced to 20 years in federal prison for child enticement and receiving child pornography. Seifer had reportedly pled guilty to those charges.

Court records said that while Seifert was living in Virginia, he met a then 15-year-old from Wisconsin in an ‘online game platform’. The release claims that Seifert groomed the child for months.

This reportedly included sexually explicit chats and live videos of child pornography. Seifert ended up moving to Green Bay in July 2022, to reportedly be closer to the victim.

Officials say that Serifert bought the victim a phone and started to pick them up for ‘sexual encounters’ in a secluded area. The victim’s mother found out about Seifert after interrupting a live video where Seifert was telling the child to do sexually explicit acts.

The authorities were then contacted and started investigating. Seifert was reportedly found and arrested in Michigan where he was working for his Wisconsin-based employer.

Seifert was then sent to Wisconsin and remained in ‘continuous’ custody as prosecutors worked towards the outcome.

The judge at sentencing reportedly said that Seifert’s conduct called for strong punishment. Following his 20 years of imprisonment, Seifert will have 20 years of supervised release. He will additionally have a lifetime sex-offender registration.

The United States Department of Justice has made the protection of our nation’s children a top priority through Project Safe Childhood and other efforts. Prosecutions like this one promote that critically important goal. Anyone involved in the enticement of children, including anyone who travels for the purpose of meeting with a child for sexual purposes, will be investigated thoroughly and prosecuted to the full extent of the law United States Attorney Gregory J. Haanstad

The investigation was reportedly spearheaded by the Kewaunee County Sheriff’s Office and had ‘critical’ assistance from the Brown County Sheriff’s Office’s Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force. Other agencies also assisted.

No additional information was provided.