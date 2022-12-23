MADISON, Wis. (WFRV) – A man was arrested for theft at a southcentral Wisconsin Kwik Trip after allegedly taking money from a customer suffering from a ‘medical event.’

A release from the Madison Police Department states that officers were dispatched to a Kwik Trip around 1:10 p.m. on December 9 for a report of a customer who was experiencing a ‘significant medical event’ after withdrawing money from an ATM.

During the incident on East Washington Avenue, officers say that while the victim was unconscious and bleeding on the ground, Michael Pisano allegedly pretended to give assistance to the victim but was actually collecting cash that was scattered on the floor.

Pisano then left the Kwik Trip but was quickly identified through store surveillance, officers say.

The victim was taken to a local hospital for treatment and later gave a statement to an MPD Detective.

Officers also stated that Pisano was out on bail for a ‘series of Commercial Burglaries.’

Pisano was arrested based on the following charges on December 14:

Theft from a Person

Numerous charges of Felony Bail Jumping

No further details were provided about the incident.