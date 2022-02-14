FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) – A man with a criminal history across multiple states was arrested in Fond du Lac for Possession of Child Pornography, and officials anticipate even more charges to come.

According to the Fond du Lac Police Department, on Feb. 3 a search warrant was executed in the 000 block of 7th Street in Fond du Lac. The investigation reportedly started from a tip from the National Center of Missing and Exploited Children. The tip alleged there were videos of sexually explicit conduct of children.

43-year-old Rudy Oropeza was arrested and charged with three counts of Possession of Child Pornography. Authorities say that additional referrals for charges are expected pending forensic analysis of evidence that was seized during the investigation.

Oropeza reportedly has a criminal history through Wisconsin and Texas. He is scheduled to appear in court on Feb. 18 at 2 p.m. for a preliminary hearing.

No additional information was provided, Local 5 will update this story as more details are released.