FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) – A central Wisconsin man with a felony warrant was arrested for trespassing after refusing to leave a Fond du Lac home on Thursday evening.

According to the Fond du Lac Police Department, officers responded after reports of a 50-year-old man from Wausau went into a home in the 200 block of East Rees Street.

The incident began around 5:50 p.m. on April 6 when officers learned that the suspect did not live at the residence. Officers say that the man was stating that officers would have to shoot him instead of going back to jail.

FDLPD Officers contacted a woman in the home who was able to safely leave the residence and was outside when authorities showed up at the scene.

During negotiations, the suspect allegedly indicated that he was armed with three knives.

After negotiating with the suspect for about one hour, officers say the man left the residence and was taken into custody without further incident.

The 50-year-old Wausau man was arrested on charges of trespassing, disorderly conduct, felony bail jumping, resisting, and the felony warrant and is currently being held at the Fond du Lac County Jail.

The incident remains under investigation, and officers are not releasing any additional details at this time.