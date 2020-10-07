Armed man reported near UW-Green Bay campus, students asked to seek shelter

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The University of Wisconsin Green Bay reported that an armed man with a gun was spotted on the arboretum trails within the university’s campus on Tuesday night.

Shortly before 8 p.m., on October 6, UW- Green Bay tweeted that an armed subject verbally confronted individuals walking on the arboretum trail located east of East Circle Drive.

At 6:45pm, armed subj verbally confronted indiv's on trail East of E. Circle Dr. Officers unable to locate subj, still searching area. — UW-Green Bay (@uwgb) October 7, 2020

University officials say the subject has not been located at this time.

