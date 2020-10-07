Armed man reported near UW-Green Bay campus, students asked to seek shelter

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The University of Wisconsin Green Bay reported that an armed man with a gun was spotted on the arboretum trails within the university’s campus on Tuesday night.
Shortly before 8 p.m., on October 6, UW- Green Bay tweeted that an armed subject verbally confronted individuals walking on the arboretum trail located east of East Circle Drive.
University officials say the subject has not been located at this time.
Local 5 will update this story as it progresses.
