LAMARTINE, Wis. (WFRV) – A man from southeast Wisconsin who is on active parole for armed robbery was arrested following a pursuit in Fond du Lac County in which he reportedly was throwing ‘contraband’ from the vehicle.

A Facebook post from the Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office details the incident, which began just before 2:30 a.m. on Friday, April 21.

While attempting to stop the vehicle for ‘several traffic violations’ on CTH TC at Dehring Road in Lamartine, the 45-year-old suspect slowed slightly but then continued westbound on CTH TC, leading to a pursuit.

During the pursuit, a deputy noticed the man was throwing items, later described as ‘contraband,’ out of the vehicle.

After the suspect vehicle came to a stop on CTH TC, west of WIS 26, a ‘high-risk vehicle contact’ was utilized and authorities were able to take the 45-year-old into custody without further incident.

The pursuit lasted approximately 3.5 miles, deputies say.

Deputies were able to locate the suspected contraband tossed by the driver with the assistance of Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office K9s.

The 45-year-old man from Glendale was arrested on the following charges:

Knowingly Fleeing an Officer

Possession of Cocaine

Possession of MDMA (ecstasy)

Operating a Motor Vehicle While Under the Influence

A warrant through the Wisconsin Department of Corrections

The release also stated that the man is currently on active parole for armed robbery with threat of force and has a lengthy criminal history that includes convictions for both drug and violent crime offenses.

There were no reported injuries as a result of the pursuit. The Wisconsin State Patrol, Waupun Police Department, and Ripon Police Department assisted with the incident.

No further details have been provided.