Man with online alias ‘Sid the Sloth’ arrested on probable cause for 65 counts possession of child pornography

CECIL, Wis. (WFRV) – A man, who uses the online identity “Sid the Sloth” was arrested on Tuesday in Cecil on probable cause for 65 counts of possession of child pornography.

According to the Shawano County Sheriff’s Office, deputies arrested Derek Metzenbauer, whose online alias is “Sid the Sloth”, in the Village of Cecil on Tuesday.

Officials say the arrest of Metzenbauer completed an investigation, which included deputies conducting a search warrant on Metzenbauer’s home and authorities doing a forensic analysis of Metzenbauer’s recovered devices.

Deputies add that during the arrest they also found marijuana and drug paraphernalia on Metzenbauer.

Officials say drug-related charges will be filed as a result of this discovery.

Authorities report that Metzenbauer is being held at the Shawano County Jail awaiting charges from the Shawano County District Attorney’s Office.

Metzenbauer is reportedly currently registered as a sex offender with the Wisconsin Sex Offender Registry related to a conviction in North Carolina for taking indecent liberties with a child.

The Shawano County Sheriff’s Office was assisted in this investigation by the Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force, and the Wisconsin Department of Justice-Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI).