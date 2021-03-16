NORTHWOODS REGIONAL NEWS: Florence County, Forest County, Langlade County, Marinette County, Menominee County, Menomonie County, Oconto County,  Shawano County

Man with online alias ‘Sid the Sloth’ arrested on probable cause for 65 counts possession of child pornography

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CECIL, Wis. (WFRV) – A man, who uses the online identity “Sid the Sloth” was arrested on Tuesday in Cecil on probable cause for 65 counts of possession of child pornography.

According to the Shawano County Sheriff’s Office, deputies arrested Derek Metzenbauer, whose online alias is “Sid the Sloth”, in the Village of Cecil on Tuesday.

Officials say the arrest of Metzenbauer completed an investigation, which included deputies conducting a search warrant on Metzenbauer’s home and authorities doing a forensic analysis of Metzenbauer’s recovered devices.

Deputies add that during the arrest they also found marijuana and drug paraphernalia on Metzenbauer.

Officials say drug-related charges will be filed as a result of this discovery.

Authorities report that Metzenbauer is being held at the Shawano County Jail awaiting charges from the Shawano County District Attorney’s Office.

Metzenbauer is reportedly currently registered as a sex offender with the Wisconsin Sex Offender Registry related to a conviction in North Carolina for taking indecent liberties with a child.

The Shawano County Sheriff’s Office was assisted in this investigation by the Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force, and the Wisconsin Department of Justice-Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI).

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

Notre Dame prepares for second shot at season

St. Norbert's baseball off to hot start

Green Bay Phoenix head coach Will Ryan on Sports Xtra

High School Sports Xtra: Top 5 Plays from Winter Sports Season

High School Sports Xtra: Alternate spring season begins

All in the Family