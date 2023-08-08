SHAWANO COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – Authorities in Shawano County arrested a man with outstanding warrants in Illinois after he led them on a brief high-speed pursuit.

According to a release from the Shawano County Sheriff’s Office, a deputy initiated a traffic stop around 3:15 p.m. for a vehicle that was traveling roughly 90 miles per hour in a 65 miles per hour zone.

The driver of the vehicle initially pulled over for the deputy, but upon contact, he was non-compliant and only provided verbal identification.

The sheriff’s office says that drug evidence was present in the vehicle, where the deputy subsequently searched it. The driver continued to provide false information as to who he was and was told by the deputy he was going to be detained and sent to jail for further identification.

At that time, the driver allegedly took off, fleeing from the deputy and starting a vehicle pursuit.

The suspect continued westbound on Highway 29 for around 20 miles before a tire deflation device was utilized successfully.

The driver pulled over and fled the vehicle on foot, where law enforcement personnel chased him. A short time later, he was taken into custody in a wooden area without further incident.

The driver was identified and was found to have outstanding warrants out of Cook County, Illinois. He was transported to the Shawano County Jail, and charges have been referred to the district attorney’s office.

No additional details were provided.

Local 5 News will update this when more information is made available.