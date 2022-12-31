MADISON, Wis. (WFRV) – Officers in southcentral Wisconsin are investigating a robbery attempt that occurred while a woman was unloading groceries from her car in her garage.

According to the Madison Police Department, the incident happened around 5:30 p.m. on December 28 on the 1000 block of Tony Drive.

Officers say that the woman was parked in her garage, unloading her car, when a man approached her through an open door and reportedly held scissors to her throat and demanded money.

After allegedly stealing the victim’s keys and wallet, the suspect tossed them aside after realizing there was no cash in the wallet.

Authorities say a K9 track was performed, however, the suspect was not located.

The incident remains under investigation, and officers say they are reviewing digital evidence.

Photos captured of the suspect, provided by the Madison Police Department, can be seen here.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014. Tips can also be submitted online.