PLEASANT PRAIRIE, Wis. (WFRV) – A man and a woman from Wisconsin were arrested on Wednesday after deputies found several illegal narcotics in a hotel room.

On August 23, members from the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Office, the Kenosha Drug Operations Group, and the Twin Lakes Police Department conducted an interdiction operation at the Super 8 Motel in Pleasant Prairie.

An anonymous tip relating to the sale and distribution of narcotics by two Twin Lakes residents was observed by Kenosha Drug Operations Group members. The officials saw several quick hand-to-hand transactions.

Eventually, authorities arrested 47-year-old Ernest R. Slavik and 35-year-old Amanda M. Stewart.

Together, the two could be facing an abundance of charges after law enforcement personnel allegedly found 15.9 grams of crack cocaine, 11.3 grams of fentanyl, and assorted drug paraphernalia.

The Kenosha County Sheriff’s Office says the two were charged with the following:

47-year-old Ernest R. Slavik

Possession With Intent to Deliver Fentanyl

Possession With Intent to Deliver Cocaine

2 Counts of Manufacture/Deliver Cocaine

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

8 Counts of Felony Bail Jumping

35-year-old Amanda M. Stewart

Possession With Intent to Deliver Fentanyl

Possession With Intent to Deliver Cocaine – Party to a Crime

Possession of Narcotic Drugs

2 Counts of Manufacture/Deliver Cocaine – Party to a Crime

5 Counts of Felony Bail Jumping

Court records show that the two have yet to be officially charged.

Kenosha County Sheriff David Zoerner issued a statement regarding the successful arrest of Slavik and Stewart, reminding the public that when jurisdictions work together, great things can happen.

“Protecting the children and members of our community from deadly narcotics and the violent crime that comes with narcotics sales will remain one of Kenosha County Sheriff’s [Office] utmost priorities,” explained Zoerner. This investigation is yet another example of how great all law enforcement agencies within Kenosha County work together to keep our community safe. Excellent work by all those involved.”

Authorities say that this incident remains under investigation at this time, and no additional details were provided.

Local 5 News will update this if any more information is released to the public.