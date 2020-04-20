Manawa business owners rally together to help feed others

MANAWA, Wis., ( WFRV ) – John Smith, owner of Smith’s Manawa Steakhouse, is one of five different business owners that have been working to provide meals to their community for the past five weeks.

“It came up as a suggestion from one of my friends.” says Smith, “He called me one day and said there’s people out there who are needy and what can we do.”

What they’ve done includes packaging up nearly seven hundred meals that those in need can either schedule to pick up or have delivered by community volunteers.

Along with Smith, Keglers Bowling Center, Cedar Springs Golf Course, Bear Lake Campgrounds and Resort and Crusin’ In drive in have all been giving time and resources to the cause.

They hope to reach one thousand meals in their last week as efforts will wrap up at the end of April.

Any remaining donations of food or funding will be distributed to those most in need in the community.