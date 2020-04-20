Closings
Marinette Co. Elderly Services

FOX VALLEY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Calumet County, Fond du Lac County, Outagamie County, Winnebago County

Manawa business owners rally together to help feed others

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MANAWA, Wis., ( WFRV ) – John Smith, owner of Smith’s Manawa Steakhouse, is one of five different business owners that have been working to provide meals to their community for the past five weeks.

“It came up as a suggestion from one of my friends.” says Smith, “He called me one day and said there’s people out there who are needy and what can we do.”

What they’ve done includes packaging up nearly seven hundred meals that those in need can either schedule to pick up or have delivered by community volunteers.

Along with Smith, Keglers Bowling Center, Cedar Springs Golf Course, Bear Lake Campgrounds and Resort and Crusin’ In drive in have all been giving time and resources to the cause.

They hope to reach one thousand meals in their last week as efforts will wrap up at the end of April.

Any remaining donations of food or funding will be distributed to those most in need in the community.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

Talking the NFL Draft

Thumbnail for the video titled "Talking the NFL Draft"

Elgton Jenkins reflects on a stellar rookie season

Thumbnail for the video titled "Elgton Jenkins reflects on a stellar rookie season"

Division III athletes face decisions on extra year of elibility

Thumbnail for the video titled "Division III athletes face decisions on extra year of elibility"

Packers' Marquez Valdes-Scantling doing his part to give back

Thumbnail for the video titled "Packers' Marquez Valdes-Scantling doing his part to give back"

MVS

Thumbnail for the video titled "MVS"

IFL cancels season amid COVID-19 pandemic

Thumbnail for the video titled "IFL cancels season amid COVID-19 pandemic"

People In Our Community <<View More

Hometown Heroes <<View More