Manawa man charged with six counts of sexual assault with a child under 12

WAUPACA COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – An 18-year-old man from Manawa has been charged with six counts of first-degree Child Sexual Assault.

Alex Kasper is being charged with three counts of first-degree sexual assault with a child under the age of 12, and three counts of first-degree sexual contact with a child under the age of 13.

According to the Neenah Child Advocacy Center, three of Kasper’s victims were between the ages of 5 to 10 years old when the incidents occurred.

Kasper is being held on a 25,000 cash bond and is set to appear in court on March 11.