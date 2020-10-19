WEST OF WINNEBAGO REGIONAL NEWS: Green Lake County, Marquette County, Waupaca County, Waushara County

Manawa woman survives 50-foot fall at Devil’s Lake State Park

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BARABOO, Wis. (WFRV) – A Manawa woman survived a 50-foot fall off a cliff at Devil’s Lake State Park over the weekend.

According to WFRV affiliate WISC, the 22-year-old woman walked away with minor injuries. Authorities say she fell by Devil’s Doorway on the East Bluff Trail side of the park.

WISC reports the Baraboo Rope Rescue Team and emergency personnel were able to perform a technical rope rescue.

The woman was then transported to a local hospital where she was treated and released.

Wisconsin’s largest state park made news last week when a 24-year-old man was found dead on a trail, “obviously from homicidal violence,” according to authorities.

The Sheriff’s Office continues to search for a suspect in that investigation.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

High School Sports Xtra: Brillion dominates in Game of the Week against KLC

High School Sports Xtra: Xavier's Haen perseveres to win state title

High School Sports Xtra: Interview with WIAA Board of Control President Eric Russell

High School Football 10/16

The WIAA releases 2020 girls volleyball playoff brackets

Roncalli/Two Rivers clinch EWC boys soccer title, Xavier sweeps Shawano in boys soccer and girls volleyball