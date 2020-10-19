Manawa woman survives 50-foot fall at Devil’s Lake State Park

BARABOO, Wis. (WFRV) – A Manawa woman survived a 50-foot fall off a cliff at Devil’s Lake State Park over the weekend.

According to WFRV affiliate WISC, the 22-year-old woman walked away with minor injuries. Authorities say she fell by Devil’s Doorway on the East Bluff Trail side of the park.

WISC reports the Baraboo Rope Rescue Team and emergency personnel were able to perform a technical rope rescue.

The woman was then transported to a local hospital where she was treated and released.

Wisconsin’s largest state park made news last week when a 24-year-old man was found dead on a trail, “obviously from homicidal violence,” according to authorities.

The Sheriff’s Office continues to search for a suspect in that investigation.