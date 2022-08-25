APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – Mandela Barnes was in the City of Appleton on Thursday for a meet and greet with community members.

Barnes and the community got together at the Appleton Beer Factory, where the Lt. Governor and Democratic nominee for U.S. Senate gave remarks regarding his campaign.

“We’re going to remind people that nobody is going to be left behind,” said Barnes to the crowd. “People like Ron Johnson, they’ve had their day. It’s our time now.”

Barnes also highlighted that he comes from the working class, which has been a staple point throughout his campaigning efforts.

“It doesn’t matter where you’re from,” added Barnes. “We have so much more in common than out-of-touch, self-serving millionaire politicians like Ron Johnson, and people like him do not get to write the rules because he does not understand what life is like for us.”

Mandela Barnes will go head-to-head with Republican incumbent Ron Johnson on Tuesday, November 8, with a spot in the U.S. Senate on the line.