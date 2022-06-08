GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A local Italian restaurant is set to be closed through the month of June as staffing shortages are plaguing the business.

Mangiare, located at 121 North Adams Street in the City of Green Bay wrote in a Facebook post about the decision to remain closed through the month of June.

“We need to take this time to appreciate those who have been working so hard for us and develop a growth strategy for expanding our team so that we can come back and provide the best service possible,” said the business.

Known for its authentic Italian menu inspired by the Tuscan region of Italy, the family-friendly atmosphere is currently looking to hire various positions such as dishwashers, soup chefs, and servers.

Mangiare’s management is encouraging those to visit their sister restaurant, Republic Chophouse, as several of the Mangiare servers will be working there for the next few weeks.

The Italian cuisine will continue to provide updates on its Facebook page, but for now, its doors will be shut until it can find enough staff.