FRANKLIN, Wis. (WFRV) – Authorities in a Milwaukee County suburb are searching for a 21-year-old man accused of stabbing a woman.

Franklin Police say that on Friday, around 4:00 a.m., a 911 call came in from an individual who stated someone had been stabbed outside a residence in the 3100 block of West Skamra Avenue.

Upon arrival, the suspect, identified as Christian Correa from Franklin, fled on foot. The victim was transported to a nearby hospital for her injuries.

Police believe this is an isolated incident, and there is no immediate threat to the public. However, Correa is not in custody at this time, and officers are actively looking for him.

Anyone with information on Correa’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Franklin Police Department at 414-858-2684.

No additional details were provided.