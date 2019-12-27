Manhunt underway after Racine County home-invasion killing

RACINE COUNTY, Wis. (AP) — Authorities are searching for a suspect they say shot and killed a 40-year-old man at a home in Racine County Thursday night.

Racine County Sheriff Christopher Schmaling identified the suspect as 40-year-old Troy Hoffmann, who fled the scene in a 2009 white Toyota Sienna with Wisconsin license plate number AFV-9734.

Police say Hoffman crashed his car into another car that was parked in the driveway of a home near Loomis Road and Highway 36 in Wind Lake.

The suspect then fired multiple shots into the home, ultimately forced his way inside and fired additional shots within the residence.

Hoffmann is considered armed and dangerous. Authorities advise the community to call 911 immediately if the suspect or vehicle is seen.