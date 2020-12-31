LAKESHORE REGIONAL NEWS: Door County, Kewaunee County, Manitowoc County, and Sheboygan County

Manitowoc 19-year-old sentenced to nine years in federal prison

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Gavel_2106226828659428-159532

MANITOWOC, Wis. (WFRV) – A 19-year-old from Manitowoc has been sentenced to nine years in federal prison.

The United States Attorney for the Eastern District of Wisconsin made the announcement Dec. 15, sentencing 19-year-old Jonathon A. Erickson, also known as “Jonathon A. Jimenez,” of Manitowoc.

The charges Erickson was sentenced with were for possession of controlled substances with the intent to distribute, possession of a firearm for a future drug trafficking crime, and unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon.

According to court documents, on April 26 City of Manitowoc police responded to a disturbance outside a parked car involving Erickson.  

Officers smelled marijuana coming from a backpack in the vehicle and when they looked in it they found marijuana, hydrocodone, ecstasy, Clonazepam, and a variety of other controlled substances, as well as a digital scale and a loaded Smith and Wesson 9mm handgun.

After further investigation, officers determined the backpack and its contents belonged to Erickson, a previously convicted felon.       

Senior U.S. District Judge William C. Griesbach ordered that Erickson’s nine-year prison term be followed by seven years of supervised release.

Latest Stories

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

Locker Room: Around the NFL Week 16

Locker Room: Fan Zoom of the week 12/29

Burke Griffin and George Koonce review the Packers win over the Titans on Sunday night football

Locker Room: The Good, the Bad, & the Ugly 12/29

Kimberly girls cruise past Appleton East in match-up of top teams, Wrightstown boys rally past Luxemburg-Casco

Notre Dame hockey cruises past Eau Claire Memorial, West De Pere girls pulls away from Pulaski