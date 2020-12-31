Manitowoc 19-year-old sentenced to nine years in federal prison

MANITOWOC, Wis. (WFRV) – A 19-year-old from Manitowoc has been sentenced to nine years in federal prison.

The United States Attorney for the Eastern District of Wisconsin made the announcement Dec. 15, sentencing 19-year-old Jonathon A. Erickson, also known as “Jonathon A. Jimenez,” of Manitowoc.

The charges Erickson was sentenced with were for possession of controlled substances with the intent to distribute, possession of a firearm for a future drug trafficking crime, and unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon.

According to court documents, on April 26 City of Manitowoc police responded to a disturbance outside a parked car involving Erickson.

Officers smelled marijuana coming from a backpack in the vehicle and when they looked in it they found marijuana, hydrocodone, ecstasy, Clonazepam, and a variety of other controlled substances, as well as a digital scale and a loaded Smith and Wesson 9mm handgun.

After further investigation, officers determined the backpack and its contents belonged to Erickson, a previously convicted felon.

Senior U.S. District Judge William C. Griesbach ordered that Erickson’s nine-year prison term be followed by seven years of supervised release.