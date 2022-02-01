MANITOWOC, Wis.(WFRV)- The old Mirro Company site has been vacant for a while, but it could see new life in the form of affordable housing. The City Council has approved the sale of the property to Wire Capital Group. “We met with them, got through some conceptional planning on it, and are trying to figure out some of the funding streams that would be utilized,” said Adam Tegen, City Community Development Director.

Tegen says the sale price of $1 is based on a number of factors. “It’s not much, but it is a brownfield site that has issues so it’s not a premium piece of property,” he said.

There is a decontamination process that needs to be completed. Newell Rubbermaid, the former owner of the property is reportedly responsible for that, which would cost around $300,000 to complete.

“I’m conflicted, of course, we’re happy that they’re selling it, that there is some improvement,” said Arlene Deguzman. Deguzman owners a professional cleaning company, which is across the street from the proposed project. She has some questions about the plans. “There’s always some concern about what kind of people are going to move in,” said Deguzman.

Brian Kooker is the owner of Brian’s Smokehouse BBQ. He says this change would be good. “I’m all for turning that into something and we do have a housing shortage in this town,” he said.

The sale and project are contingent on a number of factors that need to happen for this to move forward. Elena Kendrick moved to Manitowoc from Oregon and says affordable housing was one of the reasons decided to live here. “It was because of the affordable housing and how available it was, but as the years went on, it kind of became more unavailable,” said Kendrick.

Local 5 reached out to Wire Capital Group and did not hear back as of our deadline.