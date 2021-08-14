LAKESHORE REGIONAL NEWS: Door County, Kewaunee County, Manitowoc County, and Sheboygan County

Manitowoc Aquatic Center wraps up season with a splash

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

The 16-year-old lifeguard saved a woman’s life during her first week on the job at Bur-Mil Park Aquatic Center in Greensboro, North Carolina. (WGHP)

MANITOWOC Wis. (WFRV) – The Manitowoc Aquatic Center’s summer season will go out with a splash on Saturday, August 21.

The Center will celebrate its last open day of the summer with its final Splash Time, Customer Appreciation $1.00 admission day, and Teen Night.

Due to college students heading back to campus and high school students getting underway with sports and extracurricular activities, the Center says it does not have the staffing capabilities to stay open past this date.

The Aquatic Center will begin hiring for the 2022 summer season in February. They will be posting updates on their Facebook page during the off-season about the hiring process.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

Little Chute Football

TRAINING CAMP REPORT 8/13

New Neenah squad ready for fall return

St. Norbert kicks off fall camp after lost season

Hortonville hoping to make strides in year two under Stumpf

TRAINING CAMP REPORT