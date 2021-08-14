Manitowoc Aquatic Center wraps up season with a splash

The 16-year-old lifeguard saved a woman’s life during her first week on the job at Bur-Mil Park Aquatic Center in Greensboro, North Carolina. (WGHP)

MANITOWOC Wis. (WFRV) – The Manitowoc Aquatic Center’s summer season will go out with a splash on Saturday, August 21.

The Center will celebrate its last open day of the summer with its final Splash Time, Customer Appreciation $1.00 admission day, and Teen Night.

Due to college students heading back to campus and high school students getting underway with sports and extracurricular activities, the Center says it does not have the staffing capabilities to stay open past this date.

The Aquatic Center will begin hiring for the 2022 summer season in February. They will be posting updates on their Facebook page during the off-season about the hiring process.