Manitowoc-based credit union to open new branch in Green Bay, near East Town Mall

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Green Bay will soon have its first-ever Shoreline Hometown Credit Union location.

According to officials, the Manitowoc-based credit union will be opening a new full-service branch in the East Town Mall redevelopment project. This will reportedly be the first branch outside of Manitowoc County.

The Green Bay location will be its third branch, and it will have the following features:

  • Drive-thru
  • ATM
  • Night deposit
  • Open-concept design

Ground-breaking is scheduled for Dec. 2021 and the branch plans to open in the summer of 2022. The location will be directly across from McDonald’s and Panera.

“Green Bay members have been selecting the award-winning services of Shoreline Credit Union more and more frequently. We are excited to invest in the community with a new branch, which will greatly expand our current and future members’ access to their Shoreline accounts.” said CEO/President Nathan Grossenbach.

Shoreline Hometown Credit Union originally opened in Two Rivers in 1941. The credit union reportedly has $124 million in assets as of Sept. 30, 2021.

