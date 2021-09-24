Manitowoc-based food manufacturing companies merge forces for delicious surprise

MANITOWOC, Wis. (WFRV) – Two deliciously popular Manitowoc-based food manufacturing companies will be working together to make their already tasty supply of goods even better.

On Friday, Lakeside Foods, a local family-owned food supply company, announced it will be purchasing Cher-Make Sausage, a 93-year-old company that produces authentic sausages sold all over the country, including at local minor league baseball games.

Officials note that this merger will not negatively affect employees and daily operations at either plant, but instead, will benefit both parties in a variety of ways. Lakeside Foods affirms that under the deal, Cher-Make’s management team, including its president, Tom Chermak, will reportedly remain in place, along with all employees working at its Manitowoc-based plant.

“Lakeside’s solid reputation in the industry for operational excellence and quality food products means Cher-Make employees will enjoy strong, stable ownership to continue building on what my grandfather began nine decades ago,” shared Tom Chermak, President of Cher-Make Sausage.

Like Cher-Make, Lakeside Foods is also excited about what this new deal could mean for its expanding business.

“Cher-Make is a respected maker of premium sausage and meat products, with a long history in the Manitowoc community, and we’re honored to carry on the Cher-Make legacy,” said Joe Yanda, President and CEO of Lakeside Foods. “The acquisition will further diversify our product offerings for Lakeside customers and open up new avenues for business growth and product innovation.”

This deal is expected to close on Monday.