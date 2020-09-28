Manitowoc beekeepers teach importance of bees

MANITOWOC, Wis. (WFRV) – Folks along the lakeshore got a sweet deal over the weekend.

Residents near Manitowoc had the chance to see what a day in the life of a bee is like.

Two local apiaries held workshops for people interested in learning about bees and having your own honey.

Attendees got a chance to extract a honeycomb with their hands.

“The importance of being able to plant pollenator friendly flowers, plants, different things like that around their yards,” Ean Greenwood, a beekeeper with Rawley Point Honey, LLC.

Organizers say it’s also important to limit the use of pesticides as much as possible.

