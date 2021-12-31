Manitowoc Boost Mobile robbed at gunpoint, police offer cash reward for information on suspect

MANITOWOC, Wis. (WFRV) – Manitowoc police are offering up to a $500 reward for information that leads to the identity, and arrest of the suspect responsible for an Armed Robbery that took place at a Boost Mobile in Manitowoc on Thursday.

According to the Manitowoc Police Department, at around 4:38 p.m. on Dec. 30, officers responded to the Boost Mobile store located at 1201 Washington Street for a report of an armed robbery.

Officials say at the time of the incident, a man entered the business, displayed a handgun, and ordered the employee and a customer into an adjacent storage room that contained store merchandise.

The suspect allegedly stole several iPhones and ordered the employee to empty the cash register. The suspect then fled the store on foot heading west on Washington Street.

Authorities are describing the suspect as a Black man, possibly in his 30’s, and about 5 feet 11 inches tall. The suspect has a thin build and was seen wearing gray shorts, reddish-colored shoes, a red and white Tommy Hilfiger brand jacket, and a light-colored COVID fabric facemask.

Photos of the suspect are pictured below:

Photo Courtesy: Manitowoc Police Department

Anyone with information about these incidents is encouraged to call the Manitowoc Police Department shift commander at 920-686-6551, Det. McCue at 920-686-6570 or Crime Stoppers at 920-683-4466. Anyone calling crime stoppers may remain anonymous. Tipsters can also use the P3 phone app to provide information.