MANITOWOC, Wis. (WFRV) – The City of Manitowoc has announced they’ve canceled their fireworks tonight.

It was originally announced they would be rescheduled for tomorrow at 9:30 p.m., however, Mayor Justin Nickels announced they will not be tomorrow night, but they are looking at another weekend.

