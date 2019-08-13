Manitowoc: Cash reward for information on robberies

MANITOWOC, Wis. (WFRV) — The Manitowoc Police, with CRIMESTOPPERS, is offering a cash reward for any information leading to an arrest in connection with burglaries to area restaurants.

Police say burglaries were reported at both El Tequila Restaurant, 4411 Calumet Avenue, and Lupita’s Mexican Store, 3949 Calumet Avenue.

Both burglaries, according to officials, occurred between 2 and 2:30 a.m. Force was used to gain entry and an unknown amount of cash was taken from both locations.

Anyone with information related to either of these incidents is asked to contact CRIMESTOPPERS at 920-683-4466. Callers can remain anonymous.