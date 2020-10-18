Manitowoc celebrates diversity with works of local artist

MANITOWOC, Wis. (WFRV) – The Rahr-West Art Museum is celebrating the diversity in Manitowoc, thanks to the efforts and work of a local artist, Sonia Vasquez.

A native to Manitowoc, Sonia Vasquez is developing a project titled, “Portrait of Manitowoc” that depicts paintings of residents of all different backgrounds.

This project will be an ongoing effort for Vasquez with visitors able to visit and see her work as it progresses at the Rahr-West Art Museum.

Vasquez shares, “I do like the idea of having it live because it is more accessible to a lot of people that don’t want to come out during Covid…”

The final installation will be on exhibit at the Rahr-West Art Museum beginning March of 2021.

Latest Stories