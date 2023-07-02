MANITOWOC, Wis. (WFRV) – A suspect was taken into custody on ‘several charges’ following reports of a ‘family trouble complaint’ in Manitowoc on early Sunday morning.

According to the Manitowoc Police Department, officers responded to the Southfield Townhouses around 12:45 a.m. on July 2. Additional information was provided to dispatch that the suspect was allegedly armed with a firearm.

After forming a perimeter, authorities were able to get the victim and the victim’s children out of the area, with no reported injuries. However, officers could not locate the suspect.

Shortly after, officers say a citizen provided a tip to dispatch that they had seen the suspect return to the scene. Officers again established a perimeter in the area with assistance from the Manitowoc County Sheriff’s Department.

This time the suspect was located and taken into custody. A firearm was reportedly recovered at the scene, officers say.

The suspect was taken to MTSO Jail on several charges related to the incident. The investigation is ongoing and no additional information has been provided.