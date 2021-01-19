Manitowoc approves construction of largest new apartment complex in quite some time

MANITOWOC, Wis. (WFRV) A multi-million-dollar construction project is in downtown Manitowoc’s future. Kris Schuller reports the River North Apartments will anchor the new River Point District, where people will soon be able to live within walking distance of Lake Michigan.

On an empty plot of land overlooking the Manitowoc River, a multi-million-dollar apartment complex will soon start taking shape.

“It will be the largest new apartment complex in downtown Manitowoc in quite some time,” said Community Development Director Adam Tegen.

Manitowoc has agreed to terms with local developers on their plan to construct a six-story apartment building next to the Manitowoc River and blocks from Lake Michigan, on a parcel of 20 acres of land the city bought two years ago from Canadian National Railroad. An area Mayor Nickels calls the River Point District.

“Bought that land with this intent, to add to our downtown, to take advantage of the riverfront which so many communities who have rivers have done and are doing,” said Nickels.

The $14 million River North build is the first project announced in the district, offering from studios to 3-bedroom apartments, housing for roughly 200 people.

“Our vision was for downtown as a whole, to get people to live, work and play,” said Nickels.

The prospect of an additional 150 to 200 people living here in the downtown district excites many people, especially the owner of this coffee shop. Four years ago Teri Stemper opened her business downtown. This news makes her happy after a rough past year.

“Anything that you bring to the downtown benefits small businesses. It has been quite a year. It’s good to hear something good,” Stemper said.

And Tegen says the plan is to keep adding to the River Point District.

“Hopefully retail, commercial, restaurants, bars, entertainment areas, all filling in and helping support our existing downtown core,” Tegen said.

And it all begins when this project breaks ground this summer.

“We want to get people to live downtown, because we are seeing that in every community,” said Nickels..

The city is providing roughly $5 million to the project.