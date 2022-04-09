MANITOWOC COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – Construction on WIS 32/27 in Manitowoc County is scheduled to commence on Monday.

According to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT), beginning April 11, crews will be doing construction on 3.9 miles of WIS 32/57 from WIS 67 in the city of Kiel to the WIS 32/57 south junction in the Town of Millhome.

During construction work will include:

Milling 3 inches and placing 4 inches of new asphalt

Concrete repairs

Beamguard marking

Pavement marking

Officials believe these improvements will reduce surface roughness and provide a smoother and safer ride for motorists.

WisDOT confirms that WIS 32/57 will remain open during construction, except for a brief closure to pave the roundabout at WIS 67 and the WIS 32/57 south junction.

Travelers in that area during the construction period are asked to note the following short term closures:

WIS 67/WIS 32/57 Roundabout: Two to three-day closures of the roundabout will occur when resurfacing operations reach that stage of construction.

WIS 32/57 southern split: Ramp connectors at the south junction of WIS 32/57 will be closed for up to five days. All ramps will not be closed at the same time. Not consecutive.



Work is expected to wrap up in July 2022. For more information, visit the WIS 32/57 Project construction website.