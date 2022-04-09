MANITOWOC COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – Construction on WIS 32/27 in Manitowoc County is scheduled to commence on Monday.

According to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT), beginning April 11, crews will be doing construction on 3.9 miles of WIS 32/57 from WIS 67 in the city of Kiel to the WIS 32/57 south junction in the Town of Millhome.

During construction work will include:

  • Milling 3 inches and placing 4 inches of new asphalt
  • Concrete repairs
  • Beamguard marking
  • Pavement marking

Officials believe these improvements will reduce surface roughness and provide a smoother and safer ride for motorists.

WisDOT confirms that WIS 32/57 will remain open during construction, except for a brief closure to pave the roundabout at WIS 67 and the WIS 32/57 south junction.

Travelers in that area during the construction period are asked to note the following short term closures:

  • WIS 67/WIS 32/57 Roundabout:
    • Two to three-day closures of the roundabout will occur when resurfacing operations reach that stage of construction.
  • WIS 32/57 southern split:
    • Ramp connectors at the south junction of WIS 32/57 will be closed for up to five days.
      • All ramps will not be closed at the same time. Not consecutive.

Work is expected to wrap up in July 2022. For more information, visit the WIS 32/57 Project construction website.