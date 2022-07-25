FRANCIS CREEK, Wis. (WFRV) – Lanes are currently blocked for traffic going north on I-43 in Wisconsin due to a crash.

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) reports the crash happened around 11:30 a.m. on July 25 near mile marker 156.

It estimates around two hours until the area is cleared.

The Manitowoc County Highway Department is responding. Alternate routes given are as follows – NB Route: East on WIS 310, North on County Rd. R, West on Hillcrest Rd. back to I-43.

