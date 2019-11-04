LAKESHORE REGIONAL NEWS: Door County, Kewaunee County, Manitowoc County, and Sheboygan County

Manitowoc Co. Crime Stoppers adds P3, offers tipsters more options

MANITOWOC, Wis. (WFRV) — The Manitowoc County Crime Stoppers have announced the addition of P3, a web-based anonymous crime reporting system.

P3 gathers the information on existing investigations, on-going crimes, and wanted individuals.

As always, tipsters can receive a reward if their information leads to an arrest.

Tipsters can use P3 to report information about crimes anonymously and securely by downloading the app for free in the Apple Store or via GooglePlay. P3 can also be accessed through the internet with your computer.

P3 also offers tipsters the chance to communicate with law enforcement and receive updates on their tip anonymously. Reward information can also be relayed to the tipster.

Crime Stoppers say P3 should not be used for incidents that need an immediate response. In an emergency, please call 911.

All law enforcement agencies throughout the county are working with the Manitowoc County Crime Stoppers to offer this new technology.

