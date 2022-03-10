VALDERS, Wis. (WFRV) – Several students at Valders High School are teaming up with Meest Chicago Shipping LLC to send humanitarian aid to Ukraine.

The organizers are looking for donations from students, staff, and community members. Donations can be dropped off in each building office. The district will stop collecting Monday.

“We kind of wanted to give back to the people who are in need of items and we want to be able to help all the way from the United States,” said a Valders student.

Items in greatest need are non-perishables, hygiene products/toiletries, and new clothing.

“I am very proud of them and the help they have received from staff in putting this together. One of the things we have been talking about improving in the high school and district-wide really is empathy,” said Valders Principal David Schmid.

All donated items will be trucked from Green Bay to Chicago with the group Wisconsin Ukrainians. From Chicago, Meest will fly the donations to Poland and truck them into Ukraine. If they are unable to get into Ukraine, the items will be used for refugees in Poland.