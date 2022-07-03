MANITOWOC, Wis. (WFRV) – The Manitowoc County S.W.A.T team was called to a Manitowoc home on Sunday after an armed man allegedly began shooting rounds on the front lawn of the home.

According to the Manitowoc Police Department, just before 4 p.m., officers responded to the 1200 block of S. 17th Street for a report of a suicidal man who was armed with a handgun while inside his garage.

While en route to the scene officials say they were told that the man had left the garage and was now discharging his handgun in the front yard.

Upon arrival, police say they tried to communicate with the suspect, but, were unsuccessful.

A short while later, members from the Manitowoc County S.W.A.T team arrived at the scene and were able to take the suspect into custody without incident.

At this time no injuries have been reported. Authorities report that no rounds were discharged at any homes or individuals in the area.

The investigation remains ongoing. Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Manitowoc Police Department at (920) 686-6551. Anyone wishing to remain anonymous can contact CrimeStoppers at (920) 683-4466 and be eligible for a cash reward.