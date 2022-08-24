MANITOWOC, Wis. (WFRV) – The Manitowoc County Sheriff’s Office has benefitted from drone technology since its ‘Drone Team’ program went live on July 13.

Deputies say that the use of drones has assisted in eight different incidents since going live, including most recently an ‘endangering safety with a firearm investigation.’

The Manitowoc County Sheriff’s Office was able to purchase five drones after the Sheriff’s Office received a portion of an anonymous donation provided to the Badger State Sheriff’s Association.

One of the drones includes state-of-the-art technology that features a camera system equipped with thermal imaging and infrared capabilities, as well as an audio system that allows for back-and-forth communication.

Deputies described a recent incident in which they benefitted from the drone’s thermal imaging and speaker systems that helped them assist another agency with an endangering safety investigation. A drone operator was able to direct a message toward multiple people who were located on the second story of a building.

Thanks to the use of the drone, all individuals were able to exit the situation safely.

Incidents assisted with: