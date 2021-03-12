LAKESHORE REGIONAL NEWS: Door County, Kewaunee County, Manitowoc County, and Sheboygan County

Manitowoc Co. woman sentenced for charges related to 7-year-old Ethan Hauschultz’s death

Suspects in Manitowoc Child Death

MANITOWOC, Wis. (WFRV) – Tina McKeever-Hauschultz, a woman who is charged for failing to prevent the death of 7-year-old Ethan Hauschultz, reached a plea deal Friday.

After the plea deal, McKeever-Hauschultz was sentenced in the Manitowoc County Court.

McKeever-Hauschultz is one of three charged for the death of 7-year-old Ethan Hauschultz.

Timothy Hauschutlz, Tina McKeever-Hauschultz, and Timothy’s teen son Damian Hauschultz were arrested in relation to the boy’s death in 2019.

Police say on April 20, 2018, Ethan was forced to carry a log as a punishment.

The teen reportedly kicked and hit Ethan before knocking the boy to the ground and rolling the log on top of him before burying him in snow.

Police say Timothy and Tina took Ethan to the hospital where the boy was pronounced dead.

The court sentenced McKeever-Hauschultz with Failure to Prevent Mental Harm to Child as a Party to a Crime and Failure to Act to Prevent Great Bodily Harm to a Child as a Party to a Crime.

According to court documents, McKeever-Hauschultz will serve five years in prison followed by five years of extended supervision.

