Manitowoc Coffee to relocate to Union Square Complex

MANITOWOC, Wis. (WFRV) – Manitowoc Coffee has announced plans to relocate to a new location in downtown Manitowoc.

According to officials, the new location will be in the newly renovated Union Square Complex in the River North District at York and North 7th Street. More space and a full kitchen is something the new location will offer to Manitowoc Coffee.

Officials say the full kitchen will allow Manitowoc Coffee to expand food offerings and allow for a full breakfast and lunch menu. Some of the features include:

Omelets

Crepes

Pancakes

Full egg dishes

Healthy breakfast and lunch options

Protein shakes

There will also be a specialized coffee roasting space where customers can view the coffee roasting process.

“We love our customers and want to continue serving them by offering these exciting expanded offerings,” says Manitowoc Coffee co-owner Teri Stemper.

There was no information on when the move is expected to take place.