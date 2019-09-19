Manitowoc college changes name by embracing its past

MANITOWOC, Wis. (WFRV) A private college along the Lakeshore is making a bold move by embracing its roots. Kris Schuller reports Silver Lake College in Manitowoc is changing its name back to Holy Family College.

Outside Silver Lake College – a bold move is announced. As the college embraces its beginning by changing its name.

“Today Silver Lake College of the Holy Family is returning our name to Holy Family College, as we were originally found in 1935,” said President Robert Callahan.

Callahan says the change comes after a year of discussions, searching for ways to stop falling enrollments. To help the Board of Trustees decided it was time to highlight the college’s core beliefs.

“By returning to our roots and highlighting our identify as a Franciscan Catholic college that leads with faith in everything that we do,” Callahan said.

Returning to the name the college carried when founded 85 years ago.

“Institutions that lead with faith, that make it a primary piece of how they help students prepare for their future, are thriving,” he said.

Callahan says with over 5,000 colleges in the country and a shrinking pool of students, colleges need to find their niche. And the name Holy Family College clearly states that here, faith is a key component to an education.

“We’re returning to our roots, to really shine a light and let people know this is who we really are, that faith and academic excellence all can be integrated together for a purposeful life,” Callahan said.

Callahan says for the last few years enrollment at the college has been flat at just under 450 students.