Manitowoc Common Council approves millions in road improvements for River Point development

MANITOWOC, Wisc. (WFRV) – This week marked a critical next step for the River Point District development in Manitowoc.

Common council members approved millions of dollars in road improvements around a plot of land which is considered prime real estate because it looks over the Manitowoc River and is adjacent to historic downtown.

The land will be home to a new housing and entertainment area and is the fulfillment of a goal Mayor Justin Nickles set when he first took office in 2009.

“Council approved over $3,000,000 dollars for roads and infrastructure,” Mayor Nickles confirmed in an interview with Local 5’s Michele McCormack. “We have a development agreement for an 80+ unit apartment complex. There’s a micro brewery going in. Petskull Brewing in an historic building. So, there’s a lot of excitement and growth over there.”

Manitowoc purchased the 20 acres of land two years ago from Canadian National Railroad.