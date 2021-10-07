Manitowoc company makes custom flags for families of U.S. service members killed & injured during Kabul airport attacks

MANITOWOC, Wis. (WFRV) – After a suicide bombing attack at the Kabul airport on August 26, left 13 U.S. service members dead and several others injured, people across the country have been taking action and asking what they can do to pay homage to these American heroes.

One Manitowoc-based business has found a unique way to do just that. Metal Art of Wisconsin and its team of artisans used their special talents to honor these heroes with custom, hand-made wooden and steel flags.

These artisans worked hard to create 13 wavy flags for the families of all the U.S. service members who died during the attacks. Each of these flags is specially tailored to each service member as each individual flag contains the wishes and prayers from their families.

The 13 wavy flags span 4-ft in length and are all hand-made made using mahogany and maple woods. They contain inlaid maple stars and include engraved steel plaques, each of which include a picture of the service member and their rank along with the branch of the military they were a part of. Find a list of all 13 service members killed in the Kabul attacks, here.

In addition to the wavy flags, Metal Art of Wisconsin also created 17 personalized wood and steel flags for service members who were injured in the Kabul attacks.

These wood and steel flags span 4-ft in length and include engraved steel plaques with all 13 of the fallen heroes depicted on the lower right-hand side.

All 30 flags are scheduled to be shipped to the families of the fallen and injured U.S. service members next week.