MANITOWOC, Wis. (WFRV) – The nonprofit organization, Ascend Services, partnered with Sabbatical Brewing Co. to raise money to help those with special needs.

A cornhole tournament was hosted on Saturday in Manitowoc that featured live music, a food truck, a special Ascend drink, raffles, prizes, and more.

“We all have our own mission right? But just to be able to spotlight that is just phenomenal,” said Deanna Genske, Ascend Services Executive Director. “Just being able to host an event where everybody comes together for fun, and to help raise money.”

This was the second year that the fundraiser tournament was held.