MEEME, Wis. (WFRV) – One bridge in Manitowoc County will be closed for an extended period of time due to it being replaced.

According to the Manitowoc County Sheriff’s Office, the bridge on West Washington Road in the Town of Meeme will be closing on August 30 and will be reopened by the beginning of November.

West Washington Road is expected to be closed between State Highway 42 and County Highway XX. It will be open to local traffic only.

No further details were provided.