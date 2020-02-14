Manitowoc County crime-fighting tool exceeding expectations

MANITOWOC, Wis. (WFRV) – The Manitowoc County Sheriff’s Office says their Crime Stoppers P3 app has been exceeding expectations.

The new crime-fighting tool was launched in November.

P3 allows citizens to report crimes anonymously through an app on their smartphone or computer.

Since launching the app, the Sheriff’s Office says they have received 73 tips, well above the average 100 tips they typically see for the entire year.

