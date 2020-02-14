MANITOWOC, Wis. (WFRV) – The Manitowoc County Sheriff’s Office says their Crime Stoppers P3 app has been exceeding expectations.
The new crime-fighting tool was launched in November.
P3 allows citizens to report crimes anonymously through an app on their smartphone or computer.
Since launching the app, the Sheriff’s Office says they have received 73 tips, well above the average 100 tips they typically see for the entire year.
To download the P3 app for any participating county, click below.
LATEST POSTS
- Schroeder’s Flowers anticipate a busy Valentine’s Day
- De Pere’s Our Lady of Lourdes celebrates Chinese New Year
- Door, Kewaunee Co. farmers come together for 4th annual Peninsula Pride Farms meeting
- Manitowoc County crime-fighting tool exceeding expectations
- Calumet County Sheriff to receive second K-9 thanks to generous community