MEEME, Wis. (WFRV) – A barn fire in Manitowoc County sent one firefighter to the hospital on Monday night.

According to a release, around 10:15 p.m. on Monday, June 20, the Saint Nazianz Fire Department was sent to Robinway Dairy in the Town of Meeme for a report of a barn fire.

After arriving on the scene, firefighters found flames coming out of the roof of an older two-story barn. With the heat brought out by Mother Nature yesterday, the St. Nazianz Fire Department called for additional departments to help out.

After about 45 minutes, the fire was under control but crews remained on the scene for over four hours to investigate how the fire happened.

One firefighter was transported to a local hospital to get checked out for heat exhaustion and was later released. No other injuries were reported and all employees and animals on the farm were safe from the fire.

Around 20 different fire departments helped put out the flames at Robinway Dairy, including Kiel Fire, Silver Creek Fire, Whitelaw Fire, and Manitowoc Fire and Rescue to name a few.

Robinway Dairy wrote on their Facebook Page that the damage to the barn was minor.