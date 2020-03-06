Manitowoc County discusses resolution to become Second Amendment sanctuary county

MANITOWOC, Wis. (WFRV) – Manitowoc County held its first discussion regarding a resolution that would make it a Second Amendment sanctuary county.

A Second Amendment sanctuary, or a gun sanctuary, would prohibit extra restrictions such as universal background checks or red flag laws for those who want to buy guns.

During Thursday’s meeting, both sides expressed their opinions on the resolution.

“Second Amendment Sanctuary resolutions are purely symbolic and they have no legal weight. One of the most effective arguments against new gun legislation is that it would burden gun owners who follow the law as a vast majority of us do.”

“To support the resolution and not to enforce unconstitutional laws that come from Madison or Washington. To honor their oath of offices that they took as I did when I took my oath of office.”

The full Manitowoc County Board will vote on the amendment on March 17th. In January, the Brown County Board of Supervisors failed to pass a similar amendment.

