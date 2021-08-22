Manitowoc County Fair prepares to open Aug. 25

MANITOWOC, Wis. (WFRV) – Summer may be coming to an end, but that doesn’t mean the summer the festivities have to.

The Manitowoc County Fair kicks off on Wednesday, August 25 inviting residents to interact with the many engaging exhibits, shows, and special appearances. Daily gate admission for people ages 4 and older will be $10. Children under 3 years of age will have free admission.

The County Fair will go through Sunday and will be opening its gates bright and early at 8 a.m. Events happening during the five days will include:

  • Animal judging comptetitions
  • Live music
  • Carnival rides
  • Sheep and cattle showings
  • Horse pulls
  • Donut eating contests
  • Cream puff eating contests
  • Animal exhibits
  • Manitowoc County market animal sale
  • Booths, including Ask a detective, deputies will be on site to answer questions on fraud, internet crimes, identity theft, and other crimes.

For more information on the Manitowoc County Fair, click here.

