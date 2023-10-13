TWO RIVERS, Wis. (WFRV) – Authorities in Manitowoc County arrested a 37-year-old man in connection to possible sexual assaults at a haunted house attraction.

According to the Two Rivers Police Department, officers received information regarding possible sexual assaults of employees that occurred at Scare USA in Two Rivers.

Detectives investigated these reports and arrested John Schwarz Jr. on Thursday, October 12, for sexual assault, child enticement, and exposing genitals or pubic area to a child.

During the investigation, detectives learned there may be other victims or witnesses. The department understands that these types of incidents are difficult to talk about, but anyone with information is encouraged to contact Detective Klumpyan at 920-686-7200.

No additional details were provided.

