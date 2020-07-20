Manitowoc County Historical Society hosting Farmers and Friends fundraising event

MANITOWOC, Wis. (WFRV) – It’s a summertime fundraising event that is sure to get the whole family involved and you might just learn a historical thing or two along the way.

The Manitowoc County Historical Society is hosting a Farmers and Friends Picnic Fundraiser, complete with entertainment and an appetizer-filled, outdoor picnic box. Proceeds from the fundraiser will support the Manitowoc County Historical Society’s ongoing work to preserve and share the history of the community.

All guests are encouraged to practice social distancing while enjoying the evening and the picnic will be held in the arena courtyard, rain or shine. Tickets are $30 for adults (ages 10 and older). Tickets for children under age 10 are free but do not include a snack pack. Space is limited.

“We serve over 12,000 guests each year and over 3,000 school age children through our youth programs,” says Amy Meyer, Executive Director of the Manitowoc County Historical Society. “All of the funds raised at tonight’s fundraiser and throughout the year will go toward deferring costs for our youth programs and making our on-going programs possible, both virtually and on-site.”

Tickets are still available and can either be bought in advance or on-site. The fundraiser begins tonight at 6:00 and ends at 8:00. You can find more information about the event online right here as well as by heading to the group’s Facebook page.