Manitowoc County Historical Society to hold annual Library Card Free Day

MANITOWOC, Wis. (WFRV) – The Manitowoc County Historical Society (MCHS) is holding its annual event where visitors can show their Manitowoc-Calumet Library system card and get in for free.

The Library Card Free Day will be held on May 15, and storytime will be presented at 11:00 a.m. in the museum’s one-room schoolhouse, according to the MCHS. The MCHS will open for their summer season from May 15 through September 30, Wednesday through Sunday 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

The event is in partnership with Manitowoc Public Library, and a Museum Pass Program is available that allows locals to visit the Historical Society’s museum for free at any time during the season. Officials say there are a limited number of Museum Passes available and are given out on a first-come, first-served basis.

The Museum Pass gives two adults and children 17 and under entry to the museum for free.

More information can be found on the Manitowoc County Historical Society’s website.